Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 4,522 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after buying an additional 551,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.41. 4,660,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.