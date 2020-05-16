Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,572,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

