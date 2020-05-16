Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Amgen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.20. 3,111,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

