Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $290.96. 12,182,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.88 and a 200-day moving average of $275.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

