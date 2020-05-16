Ieq Capital LLC Sells 8,294 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.19. 10,418,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

