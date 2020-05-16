Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.17 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $13.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

