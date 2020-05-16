Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $629.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

IR stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 342.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 80,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $1,752,644,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 37.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.