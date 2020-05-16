Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ingredion by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.