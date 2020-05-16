Insider Buying: Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Acquires 120,001 Shares of Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 120,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $814,806.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 508,710 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,695.50.

On Thursday, May 7th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 100,500 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $688,425.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 125,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 93,575 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $800,066.25.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 192,374 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,729,442.26.

On Friday, March 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 25,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88.

Front Yard Residential stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.05. 1,752,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,118. The stock has a market cap of $369.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.66. Front Yard Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RESI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter worth $35,134,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter worth $21,761,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter worth $13,408,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

