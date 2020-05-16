Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report $356.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.70 million and the lowest is $328.51 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $371.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. TheStreet downgraded Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.82.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

