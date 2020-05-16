Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 121,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.75% of Integra Lifesciences worth $292,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.