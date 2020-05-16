Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,704,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 373,959 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 404.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 455,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 365,070 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,567,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

