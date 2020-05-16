Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,092% compared to the typical volume of 271 call options.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARE opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $71.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.18.

