iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $287.16. 7,136,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

