iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.16.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

