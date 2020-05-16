iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stock Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.48% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

