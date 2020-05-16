iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.41% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $272,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $164.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $198.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.49.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

