Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JMIA. Raymond James cut Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 224,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 235,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
