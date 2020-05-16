Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JMIA. Raymond James cut Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 224,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 235,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.