Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,933. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

