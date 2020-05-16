Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,735. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

