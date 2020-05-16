Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 1st

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, June 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 29th.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

