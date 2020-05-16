Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

