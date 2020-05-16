Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $65,763,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 692,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $57,745,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,675,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

