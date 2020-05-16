Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

