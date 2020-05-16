Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 53.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 891,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,532,000 after purchasing an additional 311,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Banco Santander upgraded Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Santander upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $8.4998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.33%.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

