Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 195.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,445 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $502.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

