Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Home Bancshares worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,149,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

