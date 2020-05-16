Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of First Merchants worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,233,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

