Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.29% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $12.50 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBF. ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

