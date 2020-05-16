Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

