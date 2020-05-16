Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 52,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,072,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $144,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,985 shares of company stock worth $5,769,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

