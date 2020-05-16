Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 2,390 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 274.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAM opened at $504.00 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $515.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.38.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,038 shares of company stock worth $46,436,998. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

