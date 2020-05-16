Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 52,782 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.16% of Xperi worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

XPER opened at $14.37 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

