Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 14,970 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $99.62 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

