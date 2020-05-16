Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 14,994 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $57,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $19,190,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $8,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after purchasing an additional 143,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $6,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

