Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 26,322 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,322 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $7,123,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $36.24 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

