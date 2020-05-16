Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 59,540 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Bank Ozk worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

