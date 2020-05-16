Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 94,234 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,234 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Crocs worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $22.78 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.