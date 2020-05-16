Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,563 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.25% of Peoples Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $451.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

