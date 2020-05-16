Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,274,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Primerica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

