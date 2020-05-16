LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

