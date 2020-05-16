Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Mallinckrodt reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mallinckrodt.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter worth $2,307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 537,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 430,055 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 143,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

MNK opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mallinckrodt (MNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.