MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MARKS & SPENCER/S earned a news impact score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted MARKS & SPENCER/S’s analysis:

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

Shares of MAKSY opened at $2.04 on Friday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.