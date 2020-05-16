Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.32 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.17.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.17. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

