Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Posted by on May 16th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.32 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.17.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.17. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply