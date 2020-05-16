Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,878,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.95. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

