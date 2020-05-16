Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earning Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) have been trending positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a daily sentiment score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $173.81. 6,878,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

