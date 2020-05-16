Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $979.41 Million

Brokerages expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to report $979.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $939.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,821 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $66.01 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

