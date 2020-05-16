Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.11% of Murphy USA worth $283,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

