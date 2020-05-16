Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 20,406 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,260,000 after purchasing an additional 426,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 300,122 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 295,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE SCCO opened at $32.94 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

