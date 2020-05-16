Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 92,886 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,886 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of NOW worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NOW by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOW by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOW by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in NOW by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

